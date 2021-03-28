Top Stories

Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis to miss Mavericks-Pelicans game

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said the illness was not related to COVID-19.

The Associated Press

Luka Doncic also missed Friday night’s game due to back stiffness.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Luka Doncic missed his second straight game Saturday, sitting out against New Orleans because of an illness that coach Rick Carlisle said was not related to COVID-19.

“He just wasn’t feeling well,” Carlisle said. “We sent him back to the hotel.”

Doncic didn’t play in a 109-94 loss to Indiana on Friday because of back soreness.

Carlisle said he could not predict how long Doncic’s illness might keep him out.

“We always certainly hope it’s not serious,” Carlisle said. “We don’t believe it is. That’s all I can tell you. That’s all I’ve been told right now.”

The Mavericks also played without center Kristaps Porzingis, who was held out against the Pelicans to rest his knees instead of playing the second game of a back-to-back.

“So we’re down to a somewhat limited roster,” Carlisle said. “It’ll be a next-man-up situation. [Porzingis] could play, but we’re not playing him. We just feel it’s the best thing for the team and for him. I’m talking of the big picture of the season.”

