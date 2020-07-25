News Archive

Reports: Lou Williams in 10-day quarantine after returning to Clippers

From NBA Twitter and media reports

The LA Clippers are happy to have Lou Williams back in Orlando, even if they weren’t exactly pleased to see hints of what he did while away from the team.

The three-time Kia Sixth Man of the Year left the NBA campus in Orlando on Friday for an excused personal reason, but was later recognized on a social media post from recording artist Jack Harlow that showed him at a known gentleman’s club in Atlanta.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the NBA is now requiring Williams to quarantine for 10 days, which would keep him out of the Clippers’ first two seeding games.

Williams responded to the online buzz via Twitter, posting, “Ask any of my teammates what’s my favorite restaurant in Atlanta is. Ain’t nobody partying. Chill out lol.”

Clippers coach Doc Rivers addressed the situation with reporters on Saturday, admitting the team “didn’t enjoy seeing or like” the public images of Williams enjoying himself in Atlanta while on official leave from the team.

Per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the NBA investigated Williams’ activities during his time away from the Orlando campus in order to determine the proper quarantine process before he can resume normal basketball activities.

Williams, who has won the Sixth Man of the Year Award in each of the last two seasons, figures to play a key role for a revamped Clippers squad eyeing its first ever Finals appearance. The former second-round pick averaged 18.7 points and 5.7 assists during the regular season.

