Reports: Lou Williams in 10-day quarantine after returning to Clippers

The LA Clippers are happy to have Lou Williams back in Orlando, even if they weren’t exactly pleased to see hints of what he did while away from the team.

The three-time Kia Sixth Man of the Year left the NBA campus in Orlando on Friday for an excused personal reason, but was later recognized on a social media post from recording artist Jack Harlow that showed him at a known gentleman’s club in Atlanta.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the NBA is now requiring Williams to quarantine for 10 days, which would keep him out of the Clippers’ first two seeding games.

Clippers’ Lou Williams will have 10-day quarantine on Orlando campus after picking up food at Magic City on excused absence — sidelining him through first two seeding games — NBA says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 26, 2020

Williams responded to the online buzz via Twitter, posting, “Ask any of my teammates what’s my favorite restaurant in Atlanta is. Ain’t nobody partying. Chill out lol.”

Ask any of my teammates what’s my favorite restaurant in Atlanta is. Ain’t nobody partying. Chill out lol #Maskon #inandout — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 24, 2020

Clippers coach Doc Rivers addressed the situation with reporters on Saturday, admitting the team “didn’t enjoy seeing or like” the public images of Williams enjoying himself in Atlanta while on official leave from the team.

Per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the NBA investigated Williams’ activities during his time away from the Orlando campus in order to determine the proper quarantine process before he can resume normal basketball activities.

Sources told ESPN that Williams has been interviewed by NBA security about his whereabouts while he was away from campus, and told them he did go to the Magic City gentleman’s club for a short time on Thursday night — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 25, 2020

Williams, who has won the Sixth Man of the Year Award in each of the last two seasons, figures to play a key role for a revamped Clippers squad eyeing its first ever Finals appearance. The former second-round pick averaged 18.7 points and 5.7 assists during the regular season.