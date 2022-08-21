LeBron James, NBA stars play in Seattle-based CrawsOver pro-am

LeBron James headlined a star-studded list of NBA players that participated in The CrawsOver on Saturday.

The pro-am league featured James, Jayson Tatum, Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Thomas, Aaron Gordon, Tari Eason and MarJon Beauchamp.

The game began Saturday evening, but ended before halftime due to on-court condensation.

James and company didn’t disappoint despite the shortened game time, throwing in several highlights to the delight of Seattle hoops fans.

What is The CrawsOver?

Once known as the Seattle Pro-Am Basketball League, The CrawsOver is a high-level summer pro-am league that features a mix of current and former professional, international, minor league and collegiate players. The league was founded by Jamal Crawford, a Seattle native and 20-year NBA veteran.

Where are The CrawsOver games played?

Games are held at Seattle Pacific University.

Which NBA players have played in The CrawsOver?

Many players that participate in the event have ties to the city of Seattle, including Crawford, Banchero, Murray, Thomas, Zach LaVine and Kevin Porter Jr. Other superstars such as Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving, Paul George and Blake Griffin have also played in the event. This will be James’ first time participating in The CrawsOver, and his first time playing a live game in Seattle since 2007.

