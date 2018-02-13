Uncategorized

LeBron James to produce new "House Party" movie

NBA.com Staff

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James is going old school to make a new movie.

The Cavaliers star and business partner Maverick Carter are producing a new version of “House Party,” the comedy featuring hip-hop duo Kid `N Play that debuted in 1990.

James’ SpringHill Entertainment production company described the project as a “fresh re-imagining” of the original. The new film is being written by Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori from the FX series “Atlanta.”

“It’s an honor when I got the opportunity to produce it, reboot the whole movie,” James said Tuesday in Oklahoma City. “When I was growing up as a youngster I was like, `Man, I hope I get an opportunity to throw one of these house parties, where it’s just a lot of fun, a lot of joking around, dancin’, people just having a good time.”‘

James noted some of his Cavs teammates weren’t born when the original film came out. He may make a cameo in the new film.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.