2022 NBA Finals: Warriors vs. Celtics

LeBron James, NBA players react to Stephen Curry's Game 4 masterpiece

Current and former players praise the two-time Kia MVP after a signature performance.

From NBA Twitter reports

The NBA Finals are now a best-of-3 series after Stephen Curry erupts for 43 points in Game 4.

In a demonstrative and dominating performance that was one of the best of his postseason career, Stephen Curry scored 43 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, sending the series back to San Francisco knotted at two games apiece.

Two nights after shaking off a foot injury in a Game 3 loss, the two-time Kia MVP stomped and shot his way to his third-highest scoring total in the postseason, adding 10 rebounds and making a pair of baskets during a 10-0 fourth-quarter run that turned a four-point Boston edge into a 100-94 Golden State lead. It was the second-most points he’s scored in the NBA Finals.

Present and former NBA players were in awe of the performance, lauding Curry during and after the victory on social media.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

