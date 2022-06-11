LeBron James, NBA players react to Stephen Curry's Game 4 masterpiece

In a demonstrative and dominating performance that was one of the best of his postseason career, Stephen Curry scored 43 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, sending the series back to San Francisco knotted at two games apiece.

Two nights after shaking off a foot injury in a Game 3 loss, the two-time Kia MVP stomped and shot his way to his third-highest scoring total in the postseason, adding 10 rebounds and making a pair of baskets during a 10-0 fourth-quarter run that turned a four-point Boston edge into a 100-94 Golden State lead. It was the second-most points he’s scored in the NBA Finals.

Present and former NBA players were in awe of the performance, lauding Curry during and after the victory on social media.

Chef is INSANE!!! 😂😂😂😂😂 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 11, 2022

🧑🏽‍🍳 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 11, 2022

AMAZING — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 11, 2022

30 is a bad boy. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 11, 2022

30 is different. — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) June 11, 2022

Special performance by 30 sheesh — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) June 11, 2022

Can NEVER EVER count “THE CHOSEN 1s” out! — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 11, 2022

Steph Curry continues his dominant play putting up 43 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Warriors 107-97 over the Celtics! He got some help tonight from Klay Thompson with 18 points and Wiggins 17 points and 16 rebounds. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 11, 2022

Everyone keeps talking about what Steph ain’t. Let’s talk about what he is. A BAD MFer! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 11, 2022

Steph is TRULY something else.. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) June 11, 2022

Wardell Curry people. — Tim Hardaway Jr (@T_HardJR) June 11, 2022

Steph Amazing bruh… — Immanuel Jaylen Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) June 11, 2022

30 ⚡️ — Kenny Baze (@24Bazemore) June 11, 2022

Steph different lol — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) June 11, 2022

Steph is insane! — Jarred Vanderbilt (@JVando) June 11, 2022

He’s really good at the game of basketball — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) June 11, 2022

30 is a bad bad man — Josh Okogie (@CallMe_NonStop) June 11, 2022

The Associated Press contributed to this report.