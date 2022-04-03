LeBron James (ankle) out. vs Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will miss today’s game against the Denver Nuggets (3:30 ET, ABC) due to an ankle injury. Anthony Davis, who returned for the Lakers on Friday after missing 18 straight games with a mid-foot sprain, is available to play.

Frank Vogel says LeBron James is out and Anthony Davis will play today against Denver. “He had ankle soreness from the other night, this is essentially like a back to back,” Vogel said. Vogel said LeBron is day to day moving forward. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 3, 2022

James played in Friday’s 114-111 crushing loss to the Pelicans where he scored 38 points as Los Angeles fell to No. 11 in the Western Conference standings. The 18-time All-Star missed the Lakers’ previous two matchups, both losses, with an ankle sprain.

L.A. is one game behind San Antonio for the final Play-In spot with five games left including Sunday’s crucial matchup against Denver.