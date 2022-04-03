Top Stories

LeBron James (ankle) out. vs Nuggets

The Lakers are currently 1 game behind San Antonio for the final Play-In spot.

From NBA.com News Services

Lakers star will watch from the sidelines during today’s game against Denver due to an ankle injury.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will miss today’s game against the Denver Nuggets (3:30 ET, ABC) due to an ankle injury. Anthony Davis, who returned for the Lakers on Friday after missing 18 straight games with a mid-foot sprain, is available to play.

James played in Friday’s 114-111 crushing loss to the Pelicans where he scored 38 points as Los Angeles fell to No. 11 in the Western Conference standings. The 18-time All-Star missed the Lakers’ previous two matchups, both losses, with an ankle sprain.

L.A. is one game behind San Antonio for the final Play-In spot with five games left including Sunday’s crucial matchup against Denver.

 

