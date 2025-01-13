Spurs-Lakers game Monday dedicated to Los Angeles community

LOS ANGELES – The Jan. 13 Lakers matchup versus the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena is dedicated to the Los Angeles community and Southern California’s first responders. The game will honor the strength and spirit of LA as relief and recovery efforts begin for those impacted by the recent wildfires.

The Lakers and Southern California professional sports organizations joined together today to pledge a combined donation of more than $8 million to assist local relief efforts. Beyond immediate support, the Lakers Youth Foundation will direct funds to youth sports recovery efforts across Altadena, Pasadena and Pacific Palisades to ensure sports for kids continues to thrive in these communities. Additionally, Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick has independently pledged to donate to local relief efforts.

Beginning with Monday's game, the Lakers will host a donation drive to support the Los Angeles Community and wildfire relief efforts.https://t.co/pYvHfJt0GL — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 12, 2025

“We are committed as ever to Los Angeles,” Head Coach JJ Redick said. “We recognize it’s not just our community that has been impacted by this. We’re committed to helping people as much as we can and we’re going to do that.”

These efforts complement the team’s donation drive to support the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank’s relief efforts. Starting this evening, through Friday, Jan. 17, fans attending Lakers games at Crypto.com Arena are encouraged to bring new, in-the-package, personal items and non-perishable food to drop at collection bins located outside Crypto.com Arena before entering the arena.

Here's to the heroes protecting our community 💛 pic.twitter.com/QIovv7JRG9 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 11, 2025

Additionally, the Lakers UCLA Health Training Center (2275 E. Mariposa Ave., El Segundo, CA 90245) will serve as a drive-thru donation center for food and personal items Tuesday, Jan. 14, through Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. each day.

All contributions will assist those impacted by the recent wildfires. Fans can visit the Lakers website for more details and a recommended list of food and non-food items needed by the community at this time.