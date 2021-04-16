Lakers' Anthony Davis cleared for full on-court activity, nearing return

The Los Angeles Lakers got some good news about one of their ailing superstars.

Before the Lakers hosted the Boston Celtics Thursday night, coach Frank Vogel shared that Anthony Davis was cleared for full participation in on-court activities, opening the door for his return to action.

Davis sat out Thursday’s showdown between the Lakers and Celtics and is “unlikely” to play in the upcoming two-game set against the Utah Jazz on Saturday and Monday, according to Vogel.

Davis will be on a minutes restriction when he returns, likely around 15 minutes or so, as they ramp him up, reports Mike Trudell of Lakers.com.

“Whenever it is that he returns, it’s not going to be a full return to playing 30-something minutes a night,” Vogel said. “Especially with the nature of practice and how shorthanded we are, he’s going to have to use some games to try to get himself back in shape. So the first two games he’s back will likely be short-minute performances.”

The Lakers are 13-15 in the 28 games Davis missed, a mark that includes a 121-113 loss to the Celtics on Thursday.

‘He’s tired of being a patient and ready to be a player again,” Vogel said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.