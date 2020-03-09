LA Clippers sign two-time All-Star Joakim Noah

The L.A. Clippers have signed free agent Joakim Noah, it was announced Monday by President of Basketball Operations, Lawrence Frank. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

“Joakim is a relentless competitor and a proven winner,” said Frank. “His experience, acumen and toughness fit well in our locker room.”

Noah, a two-time NBA All-Star (2013, 2014) and former NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2014), appeared in 42 games last season for the Memphis Grizzlies, averaging 7.1 points, 2.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds. The 6’11”, 230-pound center holds career averages of 8.8 points, 2.8 assists and 9.1 rebounds in 667 appearances across 12 NBA seasons with the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks and Grizzlies.

Before being selected by Chicago with the ninth overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, Noah played three collegiate seasons at the University of Florida, leading the Gators to back-to-back NCAA Championships in 2006 and 2007.