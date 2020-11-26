Clippers 'thrilled' to add veteran big man Serge Ibaka

LOS ANGELES — The LA Clippers have signed free agent Serge Ibaka, it was announced today by President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Ibaka, 31, appeared in 55 games for the Toronto Raptors last season and averaged career-highs in points (15.4) and assists (1.4) while pulling down 8.2 rebounds. He shot 51.2 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from beyond the arc during the 2019-20 campaign. Ibaka ranked ninth in the NBA with a 104.0 defensive rating. During the 2020 NBA Playoffs, he averaged a playoff career-high 14.8 points and collected 7.7 rebounds while adding 1.3 blocks over 11 games.

“We are thrilled to have Serge, a proven veteran with NBA Championship experience, joining the Clippers,” said Frank. “His offensive versatility and defensive intensity will fit in well with this team.”

Ibaka helped the Raptors win the 2018-19 NBA Championship with averages of 9.4 points and 6.0 rebounds during the team’s 24-game playoff run to the Larry O’Brien trophy.

A native of the Republic of Congo, Ibaka holds career averages of 12.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 11 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic and Raptors. Ibaka has been named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team three times (2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14) and led the League in total blocks in four consecutive seasons (2010-14). He is the only player in NBA history to have 1,500 blocks and 500 made three-pointers. He led the NBA in blocks over the past decade with 1,901.

A fixture in the NBA postseason, Ibaka has appeared in 144 playoff contests, sixth most among all active players, averaging 11.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks. He has reached the Conference Finals five times and the NBA Finals twice.

Ibaka was selected with the 24th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics. Prior to the NBA, he played professionally in Spain for three seasons (2006-09). Ibaka also captured a silver medal with Spain at the 2012 Olympics in London.