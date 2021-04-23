Kristaps Porzingis exits Lakers-Mavericks with left ankle sprain

Kristaps Porzingis’ left ankle rolled awkwardly during a battle for a rebound during the Dallas Mavericks’ 115-110 victory over the Lakers on Thursday. The Mavericks big man ultimately exited for good with 2:32 remaining in third quarter.

The big man finished with 19 points and six rebounds in nearly 29 minutes of action for the Mavericks, who are fighting to climb into the top six guaranteed playoff spots in the Western Conference.

“I’m not sure where to begin on this one,” said Dallas coach Rick Carlisle, who said Porzingis hadn’t been ruled out for the rematch Saturday, also on national TV just like this meeting. “A lot of ups and downs.”

Porzingis’ health continues to be an x-factor for the Mavericks. Thursday marked the first time he had played in five consecutive games since March 26. The 25-year-old missed the first nine games of the season while recovering from a torn meniscus suffered during last year’s postseason.

Porzingis was out another three in a row with back tightness and has missed 19 games this season. He has played in just 282 out of a possible 461 regular season games during his six-year career.

The 7-foot-3 Latvian native, whom the Mavericks acquired from the New York Knicks via trade in 2019, is averaging 20.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks this season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.