Knicks sign guard Austin Rivers

NEW YORK, NY – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired guard Austin Rivers in a sign-and-trade and the draft rights to guard Sergio Llull and forwards Tadija Dragicevic and Alex Hervelle from the Houston Rockets in exchange for the draft rights to Issuf Sanon.

Rivers, 6-4, 200-pounds, averaged 8.8 points (42.1% FGs and 35.6% 3FGs), 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 23.4 minutes in 68 games (four starts) for Houston last season. He was originally selected by New Orleans with the 10th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft following his freshman season at Duke University. He holds career averages of 9.2 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 24.5 minutes over 552 games (149 starts) in eight NBA seasons with New Orleans, LA Clippers, Washington and Houston.

The Santa Monica, CA-native spent one season at Duke and averaged a team high 15.5 points to go along with 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 33.2 minutes in 34 games (33 starts). Rivers’ stellar freshman campaign earned him national acclaim, including being awarded 2011-12 ACC All-Freshman team, 2011-12 ACC Rookie of the Year and 2011-12 All-ACC 1st Team honors.