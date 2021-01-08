Top Stories

Knicks re-sign Taj Gibson, reuniting veteran with Thibodeau

Gibson returns to the Knicks after averaging 6.1 points and 4.3 rebounds in 62 games last season

In his career, Taj Gibson has averaged 9.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in 799 games.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks re-signed Taj Gibson on Thursday, reuniting the veteran forward with coach Tom Thibodeau.

Gibson played for the Knicks last season, averaging 6.1 points in 62 games. He was waived in November.

Gibson had his best success playing for Thibodeau in Chicago, then rejoined him in Minnesota and played two seasons for the Timberwolves.

The 6-foot-10 forward has averaged 9.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in 799 games.

To make room on the roster, the Knicks earlier Thursday waived forward Omari Spellman, who was acquired from Minnesota in November and never appeared in a game for New York.

