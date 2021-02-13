Report: Knicks' Mitchell Robinson requires surgery on broken hand, will miss 4-6 weeks

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will undergo surgery on his broken right hand and will miss four to six weeks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Robinson was evaluated Saturday after leaving Friday’s game against the Wizards with the hand injury.

The Knicks confirmed the recommendation for surgery and said his status would be updated after a surgical consultation early next week.

Robinson had 10 points and 14 rebounds in 20 minutes before being hurt. Teammate Julius Randle said Robinson was injured when he struck Randle’s elbow with his hand.

Robinson, 22, is averaging 8.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks this season, his third in the NBA and first as New York’s regular starter in the middle. The third-year center has been a key cog for a Knicks team that entered the game ranked fifth in points allowed per 100 possessions.