Top Stories

Klay Thompson undergoes successful surgery to repair torn Achilles

The five-time All-Star is expected to miss the entire 2020-21 NBA season.

Official release

SAN FRANCISCO – Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson underwent successful surgery earlier this morning to repair a torn right Achilles, it was announced today. The surgery, performed by Dr. Richard Ferkel in Los Angeles, is expected to keep Thompson sidelined for the entire 2020-21 NBA season. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Thompson, 30, suffered the injury while working out in the Los Angeles area on November 18. A three-time NBA Champion and five-time NBA All-Star, Thompson missed the entire 2019-20 NBA season after suffering a torn left ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals (June 13, 2019). He has appeared in 615 regular season games during his nine-year NBA career, averaging 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 33.1 minutes per game.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.