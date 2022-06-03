Klay Thompson passes LeBron James for No. 2 in career playoff 3-pointers

• Complete coverage: 2022 NBA Finals

With his second 3-pointer of the 2022 NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson passed LeBron James for second on the career playoff list for 3-pointers made.

In the second quarter of the Golden State’s 120-108 Game 1 loss, Jordan Poole dribbled at the top of the key, Thompson worked off a down screen from Otto Porter, popping from the corner to the elbow and connecting on a catch-and-shoot 3 that — of course — splashed.

After hitting a third triple later on, Thompson has now connected on 434 (and counting), trailing only teammate Stephen Curry, who remains atop the list with 537 after a 7-for-14 showing on Thursday.

SPLASH ROYALTY.@KlayThompson has passed LeBron James for second-most career playoff threes in NBA history ☔️ pic.twitter.com/x06DfeAa5Z — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 3, 2022

Overall, Thompson finished with 15 points on 6-for-14 shooting (3-for-7 on 3-pointers) and added two rebounds and three assists in Game 1 of the Finals.