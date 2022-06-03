2022 NBA Finals: Warriors vs. Celtics

Klay Thompson passes LeBron James for No. 2 in career playoff 3-pointers

Warriors guard nails 433rd career playoff 3-pointer, now trails only teammate Stephen Curry on all-time list.

From NBA.com Staff

Klay Thompson passes LeBron James for 2nd on the playoff career 3-pointers list.

• Complete coverage: 2022 NBA Finals

With his second 3-pointer of the 2022 NBA Finals, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson passed LeBron James for second on the career playoff list for 3-pointers made.

In the second quarter of the Golden State’s 120-108 Game 1 loss, Jordan Poole dribbled at the top of the key, Thompson worked off a down screen from Otto Porter, popping from the corner to the elbow and connecting on a catch-and-shoot 3 that — of course — splashed.

After hitting a third triple later on, Thompson has now connected on 434 (and counting), trailing only teammate Stephen Curry, who remains atop the list with 537 after a 7-for-14 showing on Thursday.

Overall, Thompson finished with 15 points on 6-for-14 shooting (3-for-7 on 3-pointers) and added two rebounds and three assists in Game 1 of the Finals.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.