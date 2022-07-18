Kings rookie Keegan Murray named MVP of NBA 2K23 Summer League

Sacramento Kings guard Keegan Murray was one of the more consistent performers in the NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas and his efforts did not go unnoticed.

The NBA announced today that Murray has been named MVP of the Summer League after averaging 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, two assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 50% overall and 40% on 3-pointers in four games in Las Vegas.

In addition to being named Summer League MVP, Murray heads up the NBA 2K23 All-Summer League 1st Team. That group also includes Tari Eason (Houston Rockets), Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks), Sandro Mamukelashvili (Milwaukee Bucks) and Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets). Eason was the No. 17 pick in the 2022 Draft, while Grimes, Mamukelashvili and Thomas are all second-year NBA players.

The NBA 2K23 All-Summer League 2nd Team is comprised of Santi Aldama (Memphis Grizzlies), Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers), Marko Simonović (Chicago Bulls), Trendon Watford (Portland Trail Blazers) and Lindell Wigginton (Milwaukee Bucks). Mathurin was the No. 6 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, while Aldama, Simonovic, Watford and Wigginton are all second-year players.

Much will be expected of the 6-foot-8, 225-pound Murray once the 2022-23 season gets underway. He gives Kings first-year coach Mike Brown a versatile wing player to complement a core group anchored by point guard De’Aaron Fox and 6-foot-11 power forward Domantas Sabonis.

Murray’s value vaulted after a stellar sophomore season at Iowa. He improved his scoring more than 16 points from his freshman year and made 66 3-pointers — 50 more than he had the previous season with the Hawkeyes.

The Kings have not made the playoffs in an NBA-record 16 consecutive seasons.

Adding Murray, the highest draft pick in Hawkeyes history, should go a long way toward helping Brown get off to a good start with his new team, one that looks decidedly different than the one that began the season a year ago.

Murray’s ability to score inside and stretch the floor with his 3-point shooting gives the Kings multiple options on how to use their rookie. Murray showed that flexibility last year at Iowa when he was fourth nationally in scoring average while making 40% of his 3-point attempts and grabbing 300 rebounds.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.