Kawhi Leonard (knee) ruled out for Game 6

The LA Clippers will continue to battle the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference finals without All-Star Kawhi Leonard.

The team announced on Tuesday that Leonard will remain sidelined for Game 6 with a right knee sprain.

The two-time Finals MVP has been out since suffering the injury during the closing minutes of Game 4 against the Utah Jazz in the West semifinals.

Despite Leonard’s absence, the Clippers won Game 5 on Monday to keep their season alive. The Suns lead the series 3-2 before Game 6 in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Leonard was averaging 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.1 steals while shooting 57.3% over 11 playoff games prior to the injury.