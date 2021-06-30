2021 Playoffs: West Final | Suns vs. Clippers

Kawhi Leonard (knee) ruled out for Game 6

The All-NBA First Team forward remains sidelined with a right knee sprain.

From NBA.com News Services

Kawhi Leonard has been dealing with a right knee injury since the conference semifinals.

The LA Clippers will continue to battle the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference finals without All-Star Kawhi Leonard.

The team announced on Tuesday that Leonard will remain sidelined for Game 6 with a right knee sprain.

Tonight on ESPN: Suns vs. Clippers, 9:00 ET

The two-time Finals MVP has been out since suffering the injury during the closing minutes of Game 4 against the Utah Jazz in the West semifinals.

Despite Leonard’s absence, the Clippers won Game 5 on Monday to keep their season alive. The Suns lead the series 3-2 before Game 6 in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Paul George leads LA to an impressive Game 5 win in Phoenix to stay alive.

Leonard was averaging 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.1 steals while shooting 57.3% over 11 playoff games prior to the injury.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.