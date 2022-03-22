Top Stories
Jusuf Nurkic fined $40K for tossing fan's phone into stands
Portland center Jusuf Nurkic was fined $40,000 by the NBA for his actions after the Blazers' loss to the Pacers on March 20.
NEW YORK — Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic has been fined $40,000 for confronting a fan courtside and grabbing the fan’s cell phone and throwing it into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.
The incident occurred following the Trail Blazers’ 129-98 loss to the Indiana Pacers on March 20 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.