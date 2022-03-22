Top Stories

Jusuf Nurkic fined $40K for tossing fan's phone into stands

Portland center Jusuf Nurkic was fined $40,000 by the NBA for his actions after the Blazers' loss to the Pacers on March 20.

Official release

Jusuf Nurkic was fined $40,000 for his actions on March 19. (File photo)

NEW YORK — Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic has been fined $40,000 for confronting a fan courtside and grabbing the fan’s cell phone and throwing it into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

The incident occurred following the Trail Blazers’ 129-98 loss to the Indiana Pacers on March 20 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

