Patrick Beverley, George Hill each fined for on-court altercation

The NBA fined Patrick Beverley $20,000, while George Hill received a $15,000 fine.

Official release

Patrick Beverley and George Hill got into an on-court altercation during the Bucks vs. Wolves game on March 19.

NEW YORK — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $20,000 and Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill has been fined $15,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

Following a free throw attempt, Minnesota’s Taurean Prince and Milwaukee’s Serge Ibaka became entangled while jockeying for rebounding position. Beverley entered and escalated the altercation by shoving Ibaka from behind. Hill then continued the altercation by shoving Beverley.

The incident, for which Beverley and Hill each received a technical foul and were ejected, occurred with 2:11 remaining in the first quarter of the Timberwolves’ 138-119 victory over the Bucks on March 19 at Target Center.

To view the incident, click on the following link.

