Report: Hawks big man John Collins out indefinitely with foot, finger injuries

The Hawks have struggled through an injury-plagued campaign, and though they’ve managed to hang in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament picture, a hoped-for return might be further away than anticipated.

Forward John Collins, who is averaging 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds through 54 games, missed seven games around All-Star Weekend with a foot strain before a brief return to the lineup. He’s been out since suffering a finger injury against the Pistons on March 7, and now — per reporting by Chris Kirschner and Shams Charania of The Athletic — is set to miss significant time due to a plantar fascia tear, along with damage to the injured finger.

Collins missed 7 games with a foot strain before returning on March 4. Collins then injured his finger March 7 against Detroit and has missed the past 3 games. Neither injury has been resolved yet. I recently spoke with Collins about his injuries: https://t.co/jst9qThW9d https://t.co/gj2wp4i7dR — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) March 18, 2022

Collins re-signed with the Hawks for five years, $125 million in the offseason. He’s averaged 16.5 points and 11.6 rebounds through his first four-plus seasons, shooting 55.9% overall and 37.6% from long range, peaking with 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds during the 2019-20 season.