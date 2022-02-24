Top Stories

Joe Ingles undergoes successful knee surgery to repair torn ACL

Sharpshooting swingman recovering after an ACL tear prior to being traded by the Jazz in a multi-player deal on February 9.

Official release

PORTLAND, Ore. — Trail Blazers forward Joe Ingles underwent successful anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery on his left knee this morning.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Brian Cole at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush in Munster, Indiana. Ingles will begin rehabilitation this week and is expected to make a full recovery.

Portland acquired Ingles from Utah on February 9. In his eighth NBA season, Ingles averaged 7.2 points (40.4% FG, 34.7% 3-PT, 77.3% FT), 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 45 games (15 starts) for the Jazz before suffering a torn ACL in his left knee at Minnesota on January 30.

