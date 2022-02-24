Joe Ingles undergoes successful knee surgery to repair torn ACL

PORTLAND, Ore. — Trail Blazers forward Joe Ingles underwent successful anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery on his left knee this morning.

Surgery done, attack rehab & coming back better!! Some don’t believe, just watch. 😤😤 https://t.co/8oj5ad9WZG — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) February 23, 2022

The procedure was performed by Dr. Brian Cole at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush in Munster, Indiana. Ingles will begin rehabilitation this week and is expected to make a full recovery.

Portland acquired Ingles from Utah on February 9. In his eighth NBA season, Ingles averaged 7.2 points (40.4% FG, 34.7% 3-PT, 77.3% FT), 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 45 games (15 starts) for the Jazz before suffering a torn ACL in his left knee at Minnesota on January 30.