Philadephia 76ers doctor: Jerryd Bayless out with left-knee sprain

Official release

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers issued the following statement from Dr. Daniel Medina, the team’s vice president of athletic care:

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jerryd Bayless suffered a sprain of the posterolateral corner in his left knee during practice on Sunday, Sept. 30. He is out and will begin treatment immediately.

“The clinical evolution of rehabilitation will determine his return to competition, and he will be re-evaluated in approximately three to four weeks. Updates on his status will be provided as appropriate.”

