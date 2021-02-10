Jaylen Brown returns to Celtics' lineup vs. Jazz

During his pregame media availability, Celtics coach Brad Stevens told reporters Jaylen Brown would be returning to Boston’s lineup after sitting out two games with left knee soreness.

Stevens further discussed the status of Marcus Smart (calf strain) and Romeo Langford (wrist surgery), noting there’s no update regarding either player at this time. Both remain out.

Brown appeared not to miss a beat, racking up 33 points (12-20 FGs) and eight rebounds in 37 minutes for Boston in the 122-108 loss to Utah. The Celtics (12-11) lost for the third time in four games.

After trailing by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, the Celtics cut it to 108-104 on free throws from Brown and Tristan Thompson. The Jazz slammed the door on a comeback by scoring on six straight possessions.

“They got the best record in the league and it showed,” Brown said. “The way they play with the freedom. The kind of the flow they have to their team is really good right now.”

