James Harden (hamstring) sits out Saturday vs. Heat

Facing the 2nd night of a back-to-back, Philadelphia is resting Harden as part of his hamstring recovery program.

From NBA.com News Services

Sixers guard James Harden missed Saturday’s matchup with the Heat (8 ET, League Pass) in order to recover from his hamstring injury, according to the league’s injury report.

The Sixers beat the Cavs 125-119 Friday night, with Harden scoring 25 points and handing out 11 assists as Philly extended its winning streak to five straight.

Harden has integrated quickly with the 76ers, averaging 26,.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists while shooting 59.2% from the field (50% on 3s).

Maxey unleashed: Do Sixers have NBA's best trio?

The Sixers are 4-0 since Harden’s arrival, with backcourt mate Tyrese Maxey also benefiting from Harden’s presence. Since Harden’s arrival, the 2nd-year guard is averaging 26.8 points while shooting 64.9% from the field.

 

