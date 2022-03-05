James Harden (hamstring) sits out Saturday vs. Heat

Sixers guard James Harden missed Saturday’s matchup with the Heat (8 ET, League Pass) in order to recover from his hamstring injury, according to the league’s injury report.

#Sixers PG James Harden is out tonight vs. the #Heat, as part of his scheduled left hamstring management. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) March 5, 2022

The Sixers beat the Cavs 125-119 Friday night, with Harden scoring 25 points and handing out 11 assists as Philly extended its winning streak to five straight.

Harden has integrated quickly with the 76ers, averaging 26,.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists while shooting 59.2% from the field (50% on 3s).

The Sixers are 4-0 since Harden’s arrival, with backcourt mate Tyrese Maxey also benefiting from Harden’s presence. Since Harden’s arrival, the 2nd-year guard is averaging 26.8 points while shooting 64.9% from the field.