Five-star recruit Isaiah Todd signs deal with NBA G League

NEW YORK — High school senior Isaiah Todd has signed to play in the NBA G League next season, it was announced today by NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim. Todd is ranked by ESPN as the top player in Virginia and No. 13 in the nation in the Class of 2020.

The NBA G League gives top young prospects a chance to begin their professional careers while receiving mentorship and life skills training.

A forward at Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C., Todd was named a McDonald’s All-American and Jordan Brand Classic selection this year.

“We’re excited to have Isaiah begin his professional career in the NBA G League,” said Abdur-Rahim. “With his skill and drive to succeed, I’m confident that he will thrive in the NBA G League and use all of our available resources to prepare for the next stage in his career.”

Todd joins fellow five-star recruit Jalen Green in signing to play in the NBA G League for the 2020-21 season. The two have played together on the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team, winning a gold medal at the 2017 FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship.

In the NBA G League, Todd will have the opportunity to accelerate his on-court development as he learns NBA-style basketball alongside veterans of the professional game while focusing heavily on life skills development. Details of the new team Todd and Green will play for, which will be unaffiliated with any existing NBA G League franchise or NBA team, are forthcoming.