Warner Bros. Discovery Sports reaches long-term extensions with Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports has now reached agreements with all four members of TNT’s iconic “Inside the NBA” studio show – Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal – to ensure the team will remain together for many years to come. Inside the NBA, known for its incomparable blend of sports and entertainment commentary, delivered in its signature style, has earned 17 Sports Emmy Awards throughout its illustrious run.

“Our partnership with the NBA is very important to us and this long-term agreement with the Inside the NBA team is recognition of their significance to that relationship,” said Luis Silberwasser, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports. “Inside the NBA epitomizes the creativity and innovative spirit we’ve established throughout our successful, long-standing partnership with the league.”

“We’re incredibly proud of Inside the NBA and all it has achieved throughout its storied history – helping to define and share in the culture of the NBA and its fans – and so much of that success can be attributed to the chemistry between Ernie, Charles, Kenny and Shaquille,” said Lenny Daniels, President, WBD Sports US. “In our industry, it’s so rare to find a show that transcends sports media, but Inside the NBA has earned its reputation as one of the best in television history.”

“We’re all a big family — Ernie, Kenny and Shaquille are brothers to me — and I wouldn’t still be here if it wasn’t for them and all the amazing people who work on our show,” said Barkley. “I’m not gonna lie, though, this is a life-altering deal … and I’m blessed to be able to do live television for a living.”

“I always say there are ‘Got to, jobs’ and Get to, jobs,’ and the four of us clearly have ‘Get to, jobs’,” said Johnson. “It’s been a journey of a lifetime to work on this show, with Charles, Kenny and Shaquille at the desk and alongside such an amazingly talented crew behind the scenes. I’m very blessed.”

“I’ve been on a few championship teams in my day, but there’s nothing quite like this one,” said Smith. “I wanted to continue doing the show because of the basketball and cultural impact that our show has become. I’m excited for the season and many more to come.”

“I’m happy for ‘The Godfather’ and Kenneth … is there someone else I’m forgetting?” said O’Neal. “I’m kidding … love you, Charles. As long as I say, ‘Are you not entertained?’ and the answer is ‘Yes,’ then we’re going to keep this thing going.”