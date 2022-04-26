Heat forward Jimmy Butler out for Game 5 with knee inflammation

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been ruled out for Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday (7 ET, NBA TV) due to right knee inflammation, the team announced three hours before tipoff.

UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (right knee inflammation) has been ruled out of tonight's game. Gabe Vincent (toe) is available. https://t.co/9ihTQh84GM — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 26, 2022

Miami leads Atlanta 3-1 in the first-round series. Butler has averaged 30.5 points (on 54.3 FG%), 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.8 steals over the first four games of the series, including a playoff career-high 45 points in Miami’s Game 2 win.

In addition to Butler, the Heat will be without Kyle Lowry in Game 5. The veteran leader will be sidelined for his third straight game due to a hamstring injury.