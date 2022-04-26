2022 Playoffs: East First Round Heat (1) vs. Hawks (8)

Heat forward Jimmy Butler out for Game 5 with knee inflammation

Miami's leader will be sidelined for Tuesday's 1st-round matchup against Atlanta.

Jimmy Butler has averaged 30.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists over the first four games of the playoffs.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been ruled out for Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday (7 ET, NBA TV) due to right knee inflammation, the team announced three hours before tipoff.

Miami leads Atlanta 3-1 in the first-round series. Butler has averaged 30.5 points (on 54.3 FG%), 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.8 steals over the first four games of the series, including a playoff career-high 45 points in Miami’s Game 2 win.

In addition to Butler, the Heat will be without Kyle Lowry in Game 5. The veteran leader will be sidelined for his third straight game due to a hamstring injury.

