Top Stories

Hawks request waivers on Sharife Cooper

Cooper, a 2021 second-round draft pick from Auburn, was on a two-way contract and played in 13 games as a rookie last season.

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks requested waivers on guard Sharife Cooper, a 2021 second-round draft pick from Auburn, on Monday.

The move came after Cooper averaged 4.4 points and 4.2 assists in five games on Atlanta’s Summer League team.

After signing a two-way contract, Cooper averaged only three minutes in 13 games with Atlanta as a rookie last season. He averaged 17.4 points and 6.4 assists in 34 G League games with the College Park Skyhawks.

Cooper’s possible path to a roster spot in Atlanta became more difficult this offseason. The Hawks have fortified their point guard depth behind Trae Young with trades for Dejounte Murray and Aaron Holiday.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.