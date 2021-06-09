Hawks' De’Andre Hunter out for season with torn right meniscus

Prior to Game 1 against Philadelphia, forward De’Andre Hunter began experiencing some mild swelling in his right knee. Head Team Physician Dr. Kenneth Mautner and Head Orthopaedist Dr. Kyle Hammond examined Hunter and suggested an MRI. The initial review revealed a new small tear of the lateral meniscus. Films from the MRI were sent to Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles for a second opinion, who earlier today confirmed the tear and recommended surgery.

Hunter is scheduled to travel to Los Angeles this weekend and undergo surgery to the lateral meniscus on Tuesday with Dr. ElAttrache. He will miss the remainder of the postseason and future updates will be provided as appropriate.