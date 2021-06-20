Hawks center Bruno Fernando suspended 1 game; Joel Embiid, John Collins fined

NEW YORK, June 20, 2021 – Atlanta Hawks forward-center Bruno Fernando has been suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area during an on-court altercation and Philadelphia 76ers center-forward Joel Embiid has been fined $35,000 for escalating the on-court altercation by pursuing Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins in an unsportsmanlike manner and failing to comply with an NBA Security interview following an on-court incident, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred with 4:02 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers’ 104-99 win over the Hawks in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series on June 18 at State Farm Arena.

Fernando will serve his suspension today when the 76ers play host to the Hawks in Game 7 at Wells Fargo Center.