2021 Playoffs: East Semifinal | 76ers (1) vs. Hawks (5)

Hawks center Bruno Fernando suspended 1 game; Joel Embiid, John Collins fined

Atlanta's Fernando and Collins and Philadelphia's Embiid have been disciplined for their role in an on-court altercation late in Game 6.

Joel Embiid and John Collins get into it during the Sixers’ victory in Game 6 to knot the series at 3-3.

NEW YORK, June 20, 2021 – Atlanta Hawks forward-center Bruno Fernando has been suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area during an on-court altercation and Philadelphia 76ers center-forward Joel Embiid has been fined $35,000 for escalating the on-court altercation by pursuing Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins in an unsportsmanlike manner and failing to comply with an NBA Security interview following an on-court incident, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred with 4:02 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers’ 104-99 win over the Hawks in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series on June 18 at State Farm Arena.

Fernando will serve his suspension today when the 76ers play host to the Hawks in Game 7 at Wells Fargo Center.

