Hang Time Podcast

Hang Time Podcast: Klay Thompson, Danny Green + more from Charlotte

Sekou Smith

Sekou Smith

During All-Star weekend in Charlotte, John Schuhmann and I caught up with Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson at the Tissot Style Lounge, Raptors guard Danny Green, and Spurs rookie Lonnie Walker IV.

We looked ahead to the final two months of the regular season, discussed how DeMarcus Cousins and Marc Gasol have fit in with Golden State and Toronto, respectively, and learned about Walker’s “Welcome to the NBA” moment with Tim Duncan.

* * *

Subscribe to the Hang Time podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify for a new episode every Monday and Thursday this season!

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.