Grizzlies agree to multi-year contract extension with coach Taylor Jenkins

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed Head Coach Taylor Jenkins to a multi-year contract extension. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Taylor has done an outstanding job leading our team and this extension is well-deserved,” said Grizzlies EVP of Basketball Operations and General Manager Zachary Z. Kleiman. “The year-over-year progress under Taylor speaks for itself, but his growth-oriented, selfless and competitive approach has been a driving force in the establishment of a sustainable culture. We have full confidence that Taylor will steer us to Memphis’ first championship.” A well-deserved contract extension for Coach Taylor Jenkins. — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) June 13, 2022

Last season, his third season as head coach, Jenkins guided the Grizzlies to a 56-26 record, the second-best record in the NBA and tied for the best single-season record in franchise history. Memphis earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs, a franchise best, and advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals for the first time since 2015. The Grizzlies also captured the Southwest Division championship during the regular season, the first division title in franchise history.

Jenkins finished second in the voting for the 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year award and received Western Conference Coach of the Month honors for December 2021. The Grizzlies were one of two NBA teams (Phoenix Suns) to rank inside the Top 6 in both offensive rating (114.3) and defensive rating (108.9) during the season, accomplishing the feat with the second-youngest roster in the league.

Memphis also led the NBA last season in rebounds (49.2), offensive rebounds (14.1), steals (9.8), blocks (6.5), points in the paint (57.6), second chance points (18.7) and fast break points (17.7), setting franchise records in every category except blocks. The Grizzlies became the first team to lead the NBA in rebounds, steals and blocks since steals and blocks became official statistics in 1973-74.

In addition, the Grizzlies won a franchise-record 11 consecutive games from Dec. 26-Jan. 13 and set franchise records for road wins (26), Western Conference wins (36) and Southwest Division wins (11) last season.