Gordon Hayward exits Game 1 with sprained right ankle

Gordon Hayward was unable to finish Game 1 of the Celtics’ first-round series against Philadelphia due to a sprained right ankle suffered late in the fourth quarter. The injury occurred while jumping in a crowd for a rebound with just over three minutes remaining and Hayward’s foot came down on teammate Daniel Theis’ left foot.

Hayward, now in his third season with the Celtics, finished with 12 points, four rebounds and four steals in 34 minutes.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens told the media after the game that he did not know the severity of the sprain, but that Hayward’s ankle “had some swelling already.”

Boston went on to win the game and take a 1-0 series lead over Philadelphia thanks to a combined 61 points from young swingmen Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.