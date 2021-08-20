Top Stories
Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Brewers' ownership group
The Bucks' superstar becomes the first new investor in the Brewers since 2005.
From NBA.com News Services
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is enjoying quite an offseason, what with his new NBA championship and NBA Finals MVP trophies. As he soaks in a season and playoffs to remember, he’s got a new gig on his hands, too.
The Milwaukee Brewers announced today that Antetokounmpo has joined their ownership group. He was officially introduced Friday at a news conference at American Family Field in Milwaukee by Brewers chairman and principal owner Mark Attanasio.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has joined the Crew!
The two-time MVP is officially part of the Milwaukee Brewers ownership team. Thank you, Giannis, for your commitment to our team and Milwaukee!
@Giannis_An34 | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/3xRk2yNHrp
— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 20, 2021
Jersey’s on, it’s official!@Giannis_An34 | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/oe0WgwHdXY
— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 20, 2021
“We are honored to have Giannis join our team of Milwaukee Brewers investors,” Attanasio said. “Giannis is a great athlete, a world champion, and a true local hero with international renown.”
Antetokounmpo becomes the first new individual investor in the Brewers’ ownership group since Attanasio first bought the team in 2005.
The Bucks’ star was dominant in The 2021 Finals, leading the Bucks to their first NBA title in 50 years. He averaged 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game as Milwaukee ousted the Phoenix Suns 4-2 in The Finals.
He’s not the first Wisconsin pro sports icon to buy a share in one of the state’s teams, though. Back in 2018, Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers joined the ownership group of the Bucks. At the time, he became the only active NFL player to be a limited partner of an NBA team.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.