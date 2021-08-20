Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Brewers' ownership group

Antetokounmpo becomes the first new individual investor in the Brewers’ ownership group since Attanasio first bought the team in 2005.

The Bucks’ star was dominant in The 2021 Finals, leading the Bucks to their first NBA title in 50 years. He averaged 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game as Milwaukee ousted the Phoenix Suns 4-2 in The Finals.

He’s not the first Wisconsin pro sports icon to buy a share in one of the state’s teams, though. Back in 2018, Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers joined the ownership group of the Bucks. At the time, he became the only active NFL player to be a limited partner of an NBA team.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.