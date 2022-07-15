Top Stories

G League Ignite moving to Vegas suburb of Henderson, Nevada

After training in Walnut Creek, California since their inception and playing home games in nearby Las Vegas, Ignite moves to Dollar Loan Center.

G League Ignite alums MarJon Beauchamp, Jaden Hardy, and Dyson Daniels at the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

NEW YORK (AP) — The G League Ignite said Friday that the team has struck a multiyear deal to relocate to Henderson, Nevada.

The Ignite had been training in Walnut Creek, California, since their inception and played home games this past season in Las Vegas, about 15 miles from their new home.

The team exists to develop young prospects in preparation for the NBA Draft. It has featured three eventual top-10 picks — Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga last year, Dyson Daniels this year — in its first two seasons.

“With avid sports fans in the Las Vegas area who have quickly embraced their hockey, football and WNBA teams, we can’t wait for NBA G League Ignite to showcase its future NBA stars and exciting brand of basketball,” G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim said.

The team’s new arena, the Dollar Loan Center, is a 5,500-seat building that opened earlier this year. It also is home to American Hockey League affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights — the Henderson Silver Knights — and the Indoor Football League’s Vegas Knight Hawks.

