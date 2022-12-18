Former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire charged for punching daughter

MIAMI (AP) — Former Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks star Amar’e Stoudemire is facing a misdemeanor battery charge after he allegedly hit one of his teenage daughters in the face.

Miami-Dade County court records show that Stoudemire, 40, was arrested early Sunday and later released on $1,500 bond with a no-contact order issued.

Miami Police officials did not immediately respond to a phone message from The Associated Press.

But The Miami Herald, citing a police report, said Stoudemire struck one of his two teenage daughters during an argument at his Miami home Saturday night. The newspaper says he has two daughters, ages 17 and 14, but the report doesn’t specify which one he allegedly struck.

According to the paper, the 6-foot-10 (2.1 meters), 255-pound (115 kilogram) Stoudemire confronted the girl and accused her of being disrespectful to his mother during a phone call. When she denied it, he told her “You’re talking back again,” and punched her in the jaw, leaving her bleeding, the report says.

The girl contacted her mother, Stoudemire’s ex-wife, who came to home and picked up the two girls, their two brothers and then contacted police.

The report says that when officers went to Stoudemire’s home, he told them the teen had called her mother “because she was sad” and she “was sad because she received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.” He then invoked his right to remain silent.