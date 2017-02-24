Uncategorized

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid issues playful challenge to former teammate Nerlens Noel

NBA.com Staff

Circle the date for March 17.

That’s when the Sixers host the Mavericks, setting up a matchup between former teammates Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel, who was traded to Dallas before Thursday’s deadline.

Never one to pass up an opportunity for fun, Embiid wasted little time issuing a playful challenge.

Embiid is averaging 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds in his delayed rookie season, while the more defensive-oriented Noel is putting up 8.9 points and 5.0 rebounds.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.