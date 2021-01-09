Top Stories

Dwight Howard moves past Hakeem Olajuwon on all-time rebounds list

Next up on the all-time list is Bullets great Wes Unseld, who Howard probably will pass in the next few games.

NBA.com Staff

Dwight Howard rebounds in the first quarter of the 76ers vs. Nuggets.

Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard moved into sole possession of 13th place on the NBA’s all-time rebounds list, surpassing Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon’s final tally of 13,748.

Howard, sure to play big minutes in the short-handed 76ers’ matchup with Denver Nuggets on Saturday afternoon, achieved the milestone in the first quarter with three rebounds.

Howard, playing in his 17th season, is one of seven 76ers playing vs. the Nuggets. The team has been hit by injuries and players in the Health and Safety Protocol because of COVID-19 exposure.

The 35-year-old is averaging 6.3 boards this season.

Next up on the all-time list is Bullets great Wes Unseld, who grabbed 13,769 rebounds and who Howard probably will pass in the next few games.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.