Dwight Howard to join Lakers for season restart

Citing both his contractual obligations and desire to pursue a championship, Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard confirmed Monday that he will join his team for the season restart later this month in Orlando.

“I feel like we have a great opportunity, the Lakers do, for winning the title this year,” Howard said in an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon. “I have an obligation. I have a contractual obligation. To my teammates, to my fans, the Lakers, the organization and everyone, but at the same time I also have an obligation to my family and my community.

“Yes, I will be joining my team in Orlando, but during that time we will be getting a lot of work done.”

Howard’s announcement ended weeks of speculation that he would skip the restart after expressing concern that basketball could distract from nationwide activism in the wake of George Floyd’s killing earlier this summer.

Howard, who has been a valuable reserve contributor for the Western Conference-leading Lakers this season, said he will donate his game checks from the restart to his “Breathe Again” foundation.