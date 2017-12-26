Dwane Casey unhesitant in trusting Toronto Raptors coaching staff

* On NBA League Pass: Raptors vs. Mavs (7 ET)

In a business where it’s often a deal breaker to show any sign of weakness or uncertainty, Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey is ignoring that conventional wisdom and leaning hard on those around him. Casey’s leadership qualities have never been in question and shouldn’t be, given his track record with the Raptors.

Casey’s methods, though, certainly speak to a particular way of doing business for a Raptors team that sits atop the Eastern Conference standings and owns a league-best six-game win streak heading into tonight’s matchup (7 ET, NBA League Pass) against the Mavericks in Dallas, where Casey toiled before taking over the top job in Toronto. As Doug Smith of the Toronto Star points out, Casey leans on his assistants for all the right reasons: