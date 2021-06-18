Dirk Nowitzki joins Mavericks as special advisor

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks announced today that Dirk Nowitzki will serve as a special advisor to the franchise. Nowitzki will assist with the hiring of both a general manager and head coach as well as consult on other front office decisions.

“Mark Cuban approached me about a role as special advisor and I am happy to support my Mavs,” said Nowitzki. “Donnie Nelson and Rick Carlisle were both mentors and played huge roles in my career and the success of this franchise, and I am going to miss them. It is important for me now to join Mark and contribute as much as I can as we move forward.”

Nowitzki is the sole player in league history to play 21 seasons with the same franchise. He led the Mavericks to their only NBA championship in 2011 en route to being named Finals MVP.

The 14-time All-Star is the Mavericks’ all-time leader in points (31,560), rebounds (11,489), defensive rebounds (10,021), field goals made (11,169), 3-pointers made (1,982), free throws made (7,240), blocks (1,281), games (1,522), starts (1,460) and minutes (51,368). He finished his career with averages of 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 33.8 minutes per game.