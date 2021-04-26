Devin Cannady has surgery on right ankle injury

A somber moment took place in the early stages of Sunday’s Pacers vs. Magic game when Orlando guard Devin Cannady landed awkwardly after contesting a shot, suffering an open fracture of his right ankle.

The Magic announced Monday that Cannady had a surgical procedure on the ankle to clean out the injury, which was described as a right ankle dislocation with a severe lateral ankle sprain. The X-ray, CT scan and MRI revealed all the bones and cartilage in his ankle are in tact. However, Cannady will be out for the remainder of the season.

Cannady was eventually carted off under the care of medical personnel, receiving a robust applause from his home team fans. The team later announced the severity of the injury, and that it will require surgery.

Magic center Mo Bamba was so shaken by the sight of the injury that he took his jersey off and placed it over Cannady’s badly broken and bleeding ankle.

”He’s expected to make a full recovery and it’s exciting news for him,” said Tyrone Corbin, who has directed the Magic with coach Steve Clifford out after testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

A two-year G League veteran, Cannady has played eight games for the Magic this season and is currently signed on a two-way contract. The 24-year-old entered Sunday evening shooting 37.5% from 3-point range this season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.