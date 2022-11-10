Dallas Mavericks 22/23 City Edition Uniform: The Metroplex

Back in 1973, Dallas luminaries saw the promise of North Texas, but they needed a catalyst. They took out a 2-page spread in Fortune Magazine dubbing Dallas and Ft. Worth as a new industrial complex and metropolis in the middle of the country, so they gave it a term – “Metroplex.”

This started the boomtown days of success and prosperity, which paved the way for the possibility of an NBA franchise to exist in North Texas. Now, 50 years later, the Metroplex is going through a financial, business, cultural and social boom, becoming a bigger and brighter version of its former self.

The Mavericks graphically rewind the clock to the retro-fashion aesthetic of the late 70s and early 80s in this City Edition jersey and shorts. By incorporating the team’s historical color palette with an inline groovy wordmark, the team achieves a nostalgic, retro-chic design with modern, fashion forward stylings of the apparel industry landscape today.