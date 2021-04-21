Clippers' Kawhi Leonard out at least 1 week with sore foot

Los Angeles Clippers All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard will miss at least the next week while managing a sore foot, according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.

Coach Ty Lue said that Leonard wants to be playing, but sitting him “is just smart to do right now. … Right now we’re doing the right thing by Kawhi.”

Leonard missed four consecutive games last week, the last three due to right foot soreness. He returned for Sunday’s game and finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in 22 minutes during a blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Leonard is averaging 25.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists this season. He has played in 46 games but has missed time due to injuries and health and safety protocol.