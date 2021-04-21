Top Stories

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard out at least 1 week with sore foot

The All-Star forward had missed 4 consecutive games last week before returning for Sunday's game.

From NBA.com News Services

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 25.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists this season.

Los Angeles Clippers All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard will miss at least the next week while managing a sore foot, according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.

Coach Ty Lue said that Leonard wants to be playing, but sitting him “is just smart to do right now. … Right now we’re doing the right thing by Kawhi.”

Leonard missed four consecutive games last week, the last three due to right foot soreness. He returned for Sunday’s game and finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in 22 minutes during a blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Leonard is averaging 25.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists this season. He has played in 46 games but has missed time due to injuries and health and safety protocol.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.