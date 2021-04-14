Clippers without 4 key players against Pistons

Top Stories

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Serge Ibaka and Patrick Beverley won't play in Wednesday's contest.

DETROIT (AP) — Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Serge Ibaka and Patrick Beverley are all out for the LA Clippers in their game at Detroit on Wednesday night.

Leonard is out with a sore right foot, Ibaka has lower back tightness, Beverley has a broken left hand, and the Clippers said they will rest George for this game.

LA beat Indiana 126-115 on Tuesday night for its sixth straight victory. The Clippers play at Philadelphia on Friday night.

Rodney McGruder (sprained right elbow) and Dennis Smith Jr. (left knee inflammation) are sidelined for the Pistons.

