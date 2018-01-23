Top Stories

Reports: Cleveland Cavaliers working on deal for guard George Hill

From NBA media reports

The Cleveland Cavaliers are working on a deal to acquire guard George Hill from the Sacramento Kings, according to reports from Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Sam Amick of USA Today, and Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee.

The Kings’ return for Hill reportedly would include guard Iman Shumpert, forward Channing Frye, and possibly a second-round draft pick.

More from ESPN:

No trade is imminent, but the two teams have moved closer on terms and both are motivated to find a final pathway to a deal, league sources said.

[…]

Sacramento has to clear a roster spot to take on one or two additional players in a deal with Cleveland, and has been discussing deals for young forwards Malachi Richardson and Skal Labissiere to clear roster spots, league sources said.

Hill was signed by the Kings this summer after spending last season with the Utah Jazz. He’s averaging 10.3 points, 2.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds in a career-low 27.0 minutes for Sacramento this season.

