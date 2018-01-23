Reports: Cleveland Cavaliers working on deal for guard George Hill

The Cleveland Cavaliers are working on a deal to acquire guard George Hill from the Sacramento Kings, according to reports from Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst of ESPN, Sam Amick of USA Today, and Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee.

Sacramento and Cleveland continue to discuss a deal for guard George Hill, league sources tell ESPN. Iman Shumpert and Channing Frye are primary players in ongoing conversations. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2018

This possible deal between the Kings (George Hill) and Cavs (Iman Shumpert/Channing Frye) is not expected to go down today, I'm told. Very real though. ESPN first reported talks. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) January 23, 2018

Kings looking to unload a couple players to make this happen, I’m told. Kings at 15 players on the roster https://t.co/oUA2o7Tfuv — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) January 23, 2018

The Kings’ return for Hill reportedly would include guard Iman Shumpert, forward Channing Frye, and possibly a second-round draft pick.

More from ESPN:

No trade is imminent, but the two teams have moved closer on terms and both are motivated to find a final pathway to a deal, league sources said. […] Sacramento has to clear a roster spot to take on one or two additional players in a deal with Cleveland, and has been discussing deals for young forwards Malachi Richardson and Skal Labissiere to clear roster spots, league sources said.

Hill was signed by the Kings this summer after spending last season with the Utah Jazz. He’s averaging 10.3 points, 2.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds in a career-low 27.0 minutes for Sacramento this season.