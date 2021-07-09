2021 NBA Finals

Chris Paul passes Kobe Bryant for 10th on all-time playoff assists list

Suns guard delivers eight assists, leaving him with 1,041 for his postseason career.

From NBA.com News Services

Chris Paul finds Jae Crowder in rhythm for a historic assist.

With his final assist of the Suns’ Game 2 NBA Finals victory over the Bucks on Thursday, Chris Paul delivered himself a boost up a major playoff record list, passing Kobe Bryant for 10th in career playoff assists.

The dish to Jae Crowder, who fittingly nailed a midrange jumper, was the 1,041st of Paul’s postseason career, achieved in 125 games (8.3 apg). Scottie Pippen is next at 1,048, and Paul could realistically rise as high as 7th during the Finals, with Steve Nash (8th; 1,061) and Larry Bird (7th; 1,062) sitting back-to-back just 13 assists up the ladder.

