Chicago Bulls issue statement following Highland Park shooting

CHICAGO — What happened today in Highland Park was horrifying and senseless. Over the years, Highland Park has been home to many members of Bulls Nation, including a number of Bulls players and staff. Our connection with the community is personal, and it holds a particularly special place in our hearts. We are grieving with the community and everyone affected, and we support them as we all mourn this tragedy.

Gun violence inflicts pain on our friends, neighbors, families, businesses, and communities. This situation is one that we’ve been in too many times, saying what feels like the same words and expressing the same sentiments. The Chicago Bulls are committed to change and using the resources in our power to make a difference and help solve this epidemic of gun violence.