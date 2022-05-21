Celtics rule out Robert Williams (knee) for Game 3 of Eastern Conference finals

The Boston Celtics will be without starting center Robert Williams III on Saturday night for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat due to left knee soreness.

It’s the same injury that kept him out of the final four games of the conference semifinal series against the Bucks. Williams initially suffered a bone bruise on his left knee in Game 3 of the series when he collided with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Robert Williams (left knee soreness) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 21, 2022

Daniel Theis will get the start at center.

“We like our size always,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said.

Udoka said he wants Al Horford to keep the same role at the start that he would have next to Robert Williams. Grant Williams will remain in his bench role.

Williams has played in the Celtics’ first two games of the Eastern Conference finals, averaging 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in 24.2 minutes.